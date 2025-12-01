Odisha: Woman Doctor to Donate Entire Life Savings to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Her 100th Birthday

Bhubaneswar: In an extraordinary gesture of compassion and public service, a 100-year-old doctor from Odisha is set to donate her entire life savings to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. And it is no small amount — she will be contributing a remarkable Rs 3.4 crore to the premier health institution on her milestone birthday.

The donor, Dr. Lakshmi Bai, a distinguished gynaecologist from the Berhampur region, was born on December 5, 1926. Widely respected for her decades of service, she is remembered as one of the most dedicated and humane medical practitioners of her era.

A member of the first batch of students at SCB Medical College, Cuttack, Dr. Bai spent her entire professional life serving women and children with unwavering commitment. According to sources, all formal procedures for transferring the donation to AIIMS Bhubaneswar have already been completed. She will formally hand over the contribution on December 5, her 100th birthday.

Dr. Bai has conveyed her wish that the amount be utilised specifically for the treatment of women cancer patients, reflecting her lifelong dedication to women’s healthcare.

“Madam is a gynaecologist, and I am one of her undergraduate students. Since my student days, I have seen her lead a simple and disciplined life. She was deeply interested in yoga during her career and even learnt it from community professor Bholanath Das in the 1970s. She also attended satsangs regularly. Even at her age, she remains remarkably healthy — she has neither diabetes nor hypertension. She is currently under the care of Dr. Trinath Mishra, while Dr. Uma Padhy monitors her neurological health. As per her wish, she has decided to donate Rs 3.4 crore to AIIMS Bhubaneswar,” said one of Dr. Bai’s former students.







