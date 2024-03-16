Odisha Varsity Students Develop Portable Cancer Detection Device

Bhubaneswar: Seven students of the Odisha’s Ravenshaw University claimed to have developed a device that will come handy for doctors for “better diagnosis” of cancer.

After carrying out intensive research under the University’s zoology department professor Luna Samant for five years, the students have developed a ‘Portable Cancer Diagnosis Device.’

The students claimed that the device will go a long way in detecting cancer from the samples collected from blood, saliva, and tissue.

“Using biosensor and micro fluider, with this comparatively small device, different markers of cancer can be detected,” said Professor Dr Luna Samant.

The test to diagnose cancer is very costly. This apart, it also takes time for a patient to get his/her report. The newly developed portable cancer diagnosis device is claimed to be a solution to the above problems.

“The patent of our device has been approved by the Central government. It’s a low-cost detection device,” said Dr Soumyaranjan Jena, a PHD student.

“We have developed such a device which can be easily accessible. In detecting cancer, it will give accurate results,” Dr Anwesha Pradhan, a PHD student, said.

While about 50 percent work on the device has been completed, the students are confident that they will finish it soon.