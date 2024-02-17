Odisha: Top BJD leader Prafulla Samal, son get ED summons

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to former Odisha minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Prafulla Samal and his son Prayas Kanti Samal, sources in the investigation wing said on Saturday .

The father-son duo was summoned in the alleged Bhadrak Institute of Engineering and Technology land scam case. They have been asked to appear with all the relevant documents.

Prafulla Samal, presently an MLA from Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak district, was a Cabinet minister in the Naveen Patnaik government.

The summons were sent after the central probe agency conducted simultaneous raids at 10 places linked to six places in Bhadrak town and four places in Bhubaneswar on Thursday in connection with alleged financial irregularities committed at the Bhadrak Institute of Engineering and Technology at Barapada in Bhadrak district.

It has been alleged that the former minister and his son Prayas Kanti are involved in a multi-crore scam involving where the father-son duo has allegedly swindled crores of rupees collected from students as fee to buy lands and flats in Bhubaneswar and other places.

The ED had on Friday seized a high-end car and cash worth Rs 10 lakh from the house of Prayaskanti Samal at Palashpalli in Bhubaneswar.

The BJD leader has alleged that the ED probe against him was "vindictive." He, however, is tight-lipped as to why the probe agency was targeting him.

