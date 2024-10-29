Odisha to Launch ‘Debalaya’ Yojana to Preserve Cultural Heritage

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is preparing to roll out the ‘Debalaya’ Yojana, an initiative aimed at preserving temples and mutts across the state, law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced on Monday in Bhubaneswar.

The new scheme will address the various operational challenges faced by religious institutions, providing a comprehensive solution beyond basic maintenance.

“The yojana will support the preservation of temples and mutts while tackling the unique issues these institutions face statewide,” Harichandan said. This plan builds on the state’s previous Augmentation of Basic Amenities & Development of Heritage and (ABADHA) scheme, which focused on repairing temples.

The Debalaya Yojana, however, will address a broader range of needs, including repair, restoration, and overall management.

According to Harichandan, a blueprint is currently in development, highlighting the government’s commitment to protecting Odisha’s rich cultural heritage through focused action.