Odisha to Host 84th Indian Road Congress; Minister Gadkari to Attend

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will host the 84th annual session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) from November 7 to 10 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, drawing thousands of engineers, policymakers, and experts from across the country. Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to attend the event and address delegates on the Centre’s initiatives in road development, safety, and innovation.

According to the state works department, nearly 3,500 engineers and chief engineers from various states, along with around 2,000 IRC representatives, will take part in the four-day meet. Odisha’s minister for law, works, and excise Prithviraj Harichandan said the conference will focus on “showcasing new and sustainable technologies” and exploring their implementation in active road-building projects nationwide.

Eminent academicians and professionals from institutions such as IIT Bhubaneswar and NIT Rourkela will present case studies on successful infrastructure projects and road safety initiatives.

Participants will also submit technical papers on IRC codes, design innovations, and best practices, contributing to the country’s growing repository of road sector knowledge.