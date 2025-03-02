Odisha to Disburse 5th Phase of Subhadra Yojana Assistance from March 6

The Odisha government will release the first installment of financial assistance under the fifth phase of the Subhadra Yojana on March 6, with the second installment following on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi made the announcement on his official X handle.In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that over one crore women would benefit from this phase of the welfare initiative. "The promise is being fulfilled. The fifth phase of Subhadra Yojana assistance will provide crucial support to women. The first installment will be disbursed on March 6, followed by the second on March 8," the statement read.Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida earlier confirmed that women who missed their first installment due to various reasons would now receive Rs 10,000, while existing beneficiaries who have already received the first installment will get Rs 5,000 as their second payment.“Reaching the one crore milestone underscores the scheme’s widespread impact and our government's commitment to women's welfare,” Parida said.Launched on September 17, 2024, after the BJP-led government came to power, the Subhadra Yojana initially credited Rs 5,000 to the bank accounts of 25 lakh women in its first phase. The second phase covered 39 lakh women, followed by the third phase on November 24, which reached 20 lakh beneficiaries. In the fourth phase, disbursed on February 8, 2025, another 18 lakh women received financial assistance.The Odisha government aims to extend the scheme’s benefits to one crore eligible women, reinforcing its commitment to women’s empowerment across the state.