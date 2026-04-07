Odisha: Surrendered Maoist Struggles Without Rehabilitation Support

Bhubaneswar: Even as Koraput district has been declared free of Maoist influence, concerns are emerging over the alleged failure of authorities to rehabilitate several surrendered cadres in accordance with government promises.

One such case is that of Sirame Mandangi, a former Maoist cadre from Pachingi village under Kumbhari panchayat in the Narayanpatna block of Koraput district, who is reportedly struggling to make ends meet more than a decade after her surrender.

According to reports, Mandangi, who joined the Maoist movement as a minor in 2004, surrendered before the Koraput police on November 23, 2014, with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head. She was initially provided financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh under the rehabilitation package. However, she allegedly did not receive other promised benefits such as land or housing.

Sources said Mandangi is currently living in a dilapidated hut on the outskirts of her village and is working as domestic help at a local hotel, earning around Rs 200 per day to support her family, including her young daughter.

Her personal circumstances have further compounded her difficulties. Her father passed away during her time in the Maoist organisation, and her husband died after her surrender, leaving her as the sole caregiver of her child. After briefly staying with relatives, she reportedly had to move out due to family disputes.

Reports indicate that Mandangi has approached various government offices, including the block office, district administration, and police authorities, seeking assistance, but has not received the promised rehabilitation support even after 12 years.

Officials, however, have acknowledged the issue and indicated possible action. Laxmipur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar Behera reportedly stated that he would bring the matter to the attention of senior officials for possible engagement of Mandangi as a home guard.

Similarly, local tehsildar Prabhati Jhodia reportedly said that steps would be taken to provide land under the Basundhara scheme if Mandangi is found eligible as a landless beneficiary. Block Development Officer (BDO) Bikram Kumar Dora also stated that the matter would be placed before the district collector to facilitate housing support.

The case, according to local social activists, has once again highlighted gaps in the implementation of rehabilitation policies for surrendered Maoist cadres in the region.