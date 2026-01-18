Odisha Secures Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment Commitments at Kolkata Roadshow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ambition to emerge as the industrial growth engine of eastern India gained major traction as Chief Minister Mohan Majhi secured investment commitments of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore during a high-profile investors’ roadshow in Kolkata. The development significantly advances the State’s Purvodaya vision and long-term development roadmap.

The proposed investments span manufacturing, infrastructure, metals, logistics and allied sectors, and are expected to generate close to 90,000 jobs. These commitments are seen as a major step toward achieving Odisha’s Vision 2036 and contributing to the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing industry leaders at the Odisha Investors’ Meet Roadshow held at ITC Sonar, Majhi emphasised collaborative regional growth, stating that Odisha seeks to build a complementary industrial ecosystem in eastern India rather than engage in inter-State competition. He highlighted the importance of leveraging shared regional strengths to develop a strong eastern economic corridor.

“Odisha today is financially strong and economically secure. We are moving decisively from a resource-dependent economy to one driven by value addition, advanced manufacturing and sustainable industrialisation,” the Chief Minister said, stressing the State’s focus on speed, scale and policy stability.

Majhi also underlined Odisha’s strategic advantage as a maritime state with a long coastline and major ports at Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur, positioning it as a natural hub for port-led industrialisation serving eastern and central India.

The Kolkata roadshow featured 130 one-on-one meetings with leading corporate executives and four sector-specific roundtables. A total of 27 Memoranda of Understanding were signed, representing a combined investment potential of Rs 81,864 crore and employment opportunities for over 63,000 people. Additionally, 19 investment intent proposals worth Rs 18,453 crore were received, with the potential to create more than 27,500 jobs.

The Kolkata outreach followed a similar investor mobilisation drive in Hyderabad on December 19 last year, where Majhi pitched Odisha as a preferred destination for manufacturing, electronics, green energy and technology-driven investments. The Hyderabad roadshow yielded investment commitments worth Rs 66,781 crore, with the potential to generate around 56,340 jobs. During that visit, 13 MoUs were signed, attracting Rs 27,650 crore in investments and creating 15,905 employment opportunities, while nine Investment Intention Filings indicated further potential investments exceeding Rs 39,131 crore.

The back-to-back roadshows highlight the State government’s aggressive national outreach strategy to diversify Odisha’s industrial base beyond mining and metals.

More than 500 industry leaders, business association representatives and institutional stakeholders participated in the Kolkata meet, reflecting growing investor confidence in Odisha’s governance reforms, infrastructure readiness and ease-of-doing-business initiatives.

With sustained engagement across key economic hubs, Odisha aims to convert investment intent into execution and firmly anchor itself in India’s next phase of industrial expansion.