Odisha Residents Show Strong Interest in PM Surya Ghar Yojana; Over 93,000 Applications Registered

Bhubaneswar: The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana has garnered significant interest among Odisha residents, with 93,367 applications registered so far. The scheme, launched in 2024, aims to promote solar energy adoption by providing subsidies for installing rooftop solar panels in residential households.

In a written reply to the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo stated that 2,740 beneficiaries in the state have already benefited from the scheme. To support its successful implementation, the Odisha government has allocated ₹100 crore in financial assistance.

Among the districts, Bhadrak has recorded the highest number of registrations with 17,167 applications, followed by Ganjam with 14,189 households signing up for the scheme.

The initiative is expected to make a significant contribution to Odisha’s renewable energy goals while helping households reduce electricity costs. As registrations continue to rise, the government remains committed to expanding the program’s reach to benefit more citizens.

The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana is a central government initiative designed to encourage solar energy adoption in residential households. By offering financial subsidies for rooftop solar panel installations, the scheme aims to lower electricity costs, promote sustainable energy use, and enhance energy security