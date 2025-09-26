Odisha: Rayagada District Admin's Water Revolution Earns National Honour

Bhubaneswar: Sept. 26: Odisha’s Rayagada district has secured national recognition for its pioneering water conservation efforts, winning a Rs 25 lakh award from the Union ministry of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation. Ranked among the top 67 districts in Zone-II, Category-III for 2019, the achievement marks a turning point in the region’s fight against water scarcity.

Between April 2024 and May 2025, the district launched an ambitious Jala Shakti and Jana Bhagidari campaign that reshaped its water landscape. Thousands of community-driven projects emerged—not as mere tanks and ponds, but as lifelines for farms, households, and ecosystems.

The panchayat raj and drinking water department built 5,775 storage structures, the water conservation department added 500, while the forest and environment department contributed 130 more. Collectively, these ensured ponds retained rainwater longer, wells remained functional through summer, and farmlands stayed fertile well past the monsoon. For villagers, the difference has been transformative.

“Earlier, we spent hours waiting for tankers. Now, the pond near our village holds water year-round. My daughters attend school instead of queuing for water,” said Sunita Naik of Muniguda block.

The campaign’s success rested on coordinated execution. District Chief Development and Executive Officer (CDEO) Akshay Kumar Khemundu oversaw the initiative as nodal officer of the JSJB (1.0) portal. Engineers and field staff ensured timely implementation, supported by Central Nodal Officer Vishwa Binayak Balawant Ray and engineers Rakesh Sahu, Sonli Pradhan, and Vijay Kumar Parida.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni hailed the award as a “collective victory” and pledged to build further momentum under JSJB (2.0). Experts see Rayagada as a model for regions struggling with depleting water resources, proving that when policy aligns with people’s participation, durable solutions emerge.