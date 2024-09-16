Odisha: ‘Palestinian Flag’ Allegedly Spotted During Prophet Muhammad’s Birth Anniversary Procession in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: A young man was reportedly seen waving a flag resembling the Palestinian national flag during a procession held in Cuttack on Monday to celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary.



According to sources, the incident occurred as the procession, a key part of the city's celebrations, moved through the streets. A flag resembling that of Palestine —characterized by its three colors — was allegedly being waved by a youth, drawing attention from both onlookers and the authorities.

Upon receiving reports of the flag being displayed, a police team from the Daragha Bazar Police Station quickly responded, seizing the flag and admonishing the individual involved. This briefly halted the procession. Senior police officers were soon on the scene to assess the situation and engage with the participants, after which the procession was allowed to continue.

Speaking to the media, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anil Mishra clarified the situation.

“We were informed that a flag resembling the Palestinian flag was being waved during the procession. While the flag in question had three colors similar to the Palestinian flag, it lacked the defining triangle and contained some additional writing. To avoid any misunderstandings or potential disruptions, we seized the flag as a precaution.”

The incident caused a momentary pause in the festivities but was resolved without further escalation. Authorities are continuing to look into the matter to determine whether the flag was indeed a political statement or a simple misunderstanding.