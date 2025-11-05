Odisha Hikes Paddy MSP by ₹69, Adds ₹800 Subsidy for Farmers

Bhubaneswar: In a significant relief to farmers, the Odisha government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy by ₹69 per quintal for the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025–26.

With the revision, the MSP for common-grade paddy now stands at ₹3,169 per quintal, up from ₹3,100 last year, while Grade A paddy will fetch ₹3,189 per quintal.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, the revised rates will apply to all paddy procured during the current Kharif season.

The enhancement follows the Centre’s decision to fix the national MSP at ₹2,369 per quintal. The Odisha government has added an additional input subsidy of ₹800 per quintal to cushion local cultivators against rising production costs.

“The increase aims to safeguard farmers’ interests and ensure fair remuneration for their produce,” the department’s circular stated, adding that the move aligns with the state’s broader policies to promote agricultural sustainability and income security.

Paddy varieties have been classified into two categories—‘Common’ and ‘Grade A’—based on their length-to-breadth (L:B) ratio. Varieties with an L:B ratio of 2.5 or higher qualify as Grade A, while those below 2.5 fall under the Common category.

Under the revised structure, the MSP for the Common category is ₹2,369 per quintal, and ₹2,389 per quintal for Grade A paddy, with an additional ₹800 per quintal input subsidy applicable to both.