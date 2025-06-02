Odisha Health Department Urges Caution amid Mild Rise in Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported a marginal increase in Covid-19 cases, with the number of active cases rising to 15 on Monday, up from 12 previously. The State Health Department has, however, clarified that the situation remains under control and there is no immediate cause for alarm. Health officials informed that while the slight uptick has been noted, there is no significant surge in infections. Testing is being carried out primarily for individuals exhibiting notable symptoms, and the positivity rate continues to be very low.

“There’s no reason for concern at this point. Testing is selective and the overall situation is well within control,” a senior health official stated.

In view of the development, the Health Department has advised the public to stay alert and continue observing basic safety protocols. People have been urged to avoid crowded areas, wear face masks in public, use gloves where necessary, and maintain regular hand hygiene.

With the annual Puri Ratha Yatra — one of the state’s largest religious gatherings — approaching, the state government is closely monitoring the situation. A high-level review meeting will soon be convened in Puri to assess preparedness and health safety measures ahead of the festival. The meeting will be attended by senior officials from the state administration, with the Health Department expected to submit its recommendations.

Final decisions regarding crowd control, health protocols, and emergency response arrangements will be taken based on expert advice and the evolving Covid-19 scenario.

The authorities have also appealed to the public not to lower their guard, underlining that collective vigilance and responsible conduct remain crucial to preventing any fresh wave of infections.