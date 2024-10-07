Odisha Govt Cracks Down on Illegal Mining, Crusher Operations in Jajpur District

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has ramped up efforts to combat illegal mining and unauthorised crusher units operating in Dharmasala, Jajpur district. In a decisive move, the state's steel and mines department has directed district authorities to take strict action against these illegal activities.



In an official communication addressed to the director of minor minerals as well as the Jajpur Collector and District Magistrate, the deputy secretary of the state government emphasised the urgency of addressing the issue. “I am directed to request you to take necessary steps as per rules to redress the complaint and submit a compliance/action taken report to this department at the earliest," the letter stated.

Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo has also intensified his efforts to bring attention to the issue. In a letter to chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday, Sahoo urged immediate action to verify and re-evaluate the operations of stone quarries leased in his constituency. He further pressed for the collection of fines owed by defaulting quarry units in the region, accusing the previous BJD administration of turning a blind eye to widespread irregularities.

Sahoo has long voiced concerns about the severe environmental damage and pollution caused by unauthorised mining activities, which he claims pose serious risks to public health. His letter reflects growing frustrations in the area over the unchecked influence of "stone mafias" who have allegedly thrived under the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government.

Illegal mining became a contentious issue in the lead-up to this year’s general elections, where the ruling BJD faced significant political losses. In Jajpur district, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made major gains, winning the Jajpur Lok Sabha seat and securing four of the district's seven assembly constituencies, including Sukinda, Dharmasala, and Korei.

The crackdown on illegal mining comes as the BJP government attempts to address grievances and restore order in the mining sector, which has long been plagued by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.