Odisha: Governor’s Address Replete With Commendations for Renovation of Places of Pilgrimage

Bhubaneswar: The Budget session of Odisha Legislative Assembly began on Monday with Governor Raghubar Das’ address. The governor, in his 123-page address, highlighted the achievements of the state government and congratulated it for dedicating the Srimandir Parikrama Prakala or Puri Heritage Corridor Project and the Samaleswari project for the benefit of lakhs of devotees.

While addressing the House in Hindi, Das said that the Rs 800-crore Puri Heritage Corridor project will enhance the facilities for devotees visiting the Jagannath temple. The project will also contribute towards better security measures for the protection of the Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jagannath.

However, the opposition Congress expressed unhappiness over the governor’s address and staged a walkout.

Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra alleged that the Odisha government was using the Governor’s address to pat its own back.

“Usually Governors read out the speech prepared by the state governments. Today, after (Odisha) listening to the Governor for long hours, I told him that the Odisha government was using him in a similar fashion which is unfortunate,” said Mishra.

The governor also mentioned the dedication of ‘Redeveloped Samaleswari Temple’ in Sambalpur district. The redevelopment of the temple entailed an investment of Rs 200 crore, he mentioned.

The governor also informed that the House that works for the redevelopment of Lingaraj Temple under the Ekamra Prakalpa were undergoing on at war footing with an outlay of Rs 280 crore.

“My government has prioritized the renovation and re-development of religious institutions across the state to preserve, protect and promote the state’s cultural identity. It’s heartening to note that places of worship across the state are getting benefits of such a vision and are on the fast track of next level of transformation,” the governor said.

The overall law and order situation, as the government claimed in the governor’s address, has remained by and large peaceful.

“Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) activities have remarkably declined in the state due to the proactive operational and administrative response of my government. As many as 42 Maoists were neutralized in police action while 145 extremists were arrested. At least 63 rebels laid down arms in the state in the recent past,” said the governor.

According to the governor, the state government has tagged tourism as ‘focus sector.’ A master plan has been prepared for the development of 15 prominent tourist sites at an estimated cost of Rs 1768 crore. Rs 244 crore has been sanctioned for the development of tourist infrastructure at 136 sites after getting proposals from the public.

The governor lauded the state government for its initiatives for improving the infrastructure in rural areas under the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ programme. He hailed the ‘Nua-O’ programme aimed at empowering the youth, social and cultural development.

“The Odisha government through its KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme has been able to extend financial assistance to the farmers since 2018. The scheme aims at agricultural development and reducing poverty. Assistance has been provided to around 43.88 lakh small and marginal and 18.93 lakh landless farmers’ families in the state,” said Das in his address.