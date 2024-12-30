Odisha government extends crop damage registration deadline by two more days

Bhubaneswar: In a move to assist farmers impacted by the recent unseasonal rainfall, the Odisha state government has extended the registration period for crop damage compensation claims by an additional two days. The new deadline for registration is now set for midnight on January 1, 2024, announced Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

The extension comes as a relief to numerous farmers across the state who have struggled to register their crop losses within the original timeframe.

Speaking to reporters a day after visiting the rain-affected regions in Ganjam, Gajapati, and Nayagarh districts, where he met with local farmers and personally assessed the extent of the damage, Majhi emphasized that the government's support would continue unabated as part of its ongoing efforts to mitigate the hardships caused by the unseasonal downpours.

“After reviewing the situation on the ground and hearing from the farmers, we have decided to extend the registration period by two more days. This will give farmers ample time to complete the necessary procedures to apply for compensation,” the CM said.

Farmers whose crops were damaged in the recent rainfall can now register their losses through the ‘Krishi Rakshak App’ or by calling the toll-free number 14447.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, while addressing concerns about network issues and connectivity challenges, reassured the public that all registration efforts would be taken into account, including ‘missed calls,’ which will still be treated as successful registrations.

“Even if a farmer cannot connect through the toll-free number, their missed call will still be recorded, and the registration will be valid,” Parida clarified.

“Despite some concerns about network issues and connectivity challenges, we will ensure all registrations are processed,” she added.

The DCM urged farmers to spread the word and help others who may be unaware of the process. "It's critical that no one is left out in seeking the help they need."

This registration extension is exclusive to farmers in Odisha, following a request made by the state government to the Union government.

“The Union government has agreed to extend the registration period solely for Odisha, recognising the unique challenges faced by our farmers. We are doing everything in our power to ensure that all affected farmers are compensated for their losses,” Deputy CM Parida stated.

The recent unseasonal rainfall has severely impacted a wide range of crops, including rice, pulses, and vegetables, across several districts of Odisha.

The state government has been actively engaged in relief efforts, from providing financial aid and assistance to mobilizing teams for damage assessment.

“We understand how vital these crops are for our farmers’ livelihoods, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help them rebuild,” Parida added.