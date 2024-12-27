Odisha government announces 75,000 new jobs in two years

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has pledged to create 75,000 jobs across various sectors within two years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Friday. This initiative offers hope to job seekers amid rising concerns over unemployment in the state. Among the planned positions, 20,000 will address long-standing vacancies in teaching.

“A total of 75,000 jobs across various sectors will be generated in the state within two years, and the process has already begun. Additionally, 20,000 vacant teaching positions will be filled transparently,” CM Majhi stated.

The announcement comes as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Naveen Patnaik for 24 years, faces criticism for perceived underperformance in developmental efforts.

CM Majhi emphasised the dire need for basic infrastructure and essential services in many villages across Odisha. He pointed out that some schools operate with only one teacher or none, while many areas still lack access to clean water and other necessities.

“There are villages that lack basic infrastructure and access to essential services, including water supply. Some schools still operate with one teacher or none and lack proper facilities,” Majhi remarked.

The recruitment of additional teachers, alongside the broader employment drive, is seen as a pivotal step to improve education and create opportunities for young people. The Chief Minister described the initiative as ‘historic’ and instrumental in reducing unemployment while driving regional development.

“Earlier, it was difficult for ordinary citizens to meet and discuss their grievances with the Chief Minister. Today, thousands of people are engaging directly with the Chief Minister to share their concerns and seek solutions. This marks a significant shift in governance,” Majhi said.

The Odisha government has already commenced the recruitment process, with Majhi assuring transparency throughout. The initiative has been welcomed by many, including civil society organisations, as a necessary response to pressing socioeconomic challenges. However, the principal opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is yet to issue a statement addressing CM Majhi’s criticisms of the previous administration’s performance.