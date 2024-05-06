Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s Helicopter Fails To Land in Bhubaneswar, Diverted to Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's helicopter was unable to make a landing in Bhubaneswar on Monday afternoon reportedly due to inclement weather.

As per sources, after attending a meeting at Khariar, the Chief Minister was returning to Bhubaneswar in a helicopter. However it failed to land at Bhubaneswar airport due to bad weather conditions caused by Nor’easter activities. The chopper was diverted to Jharsuguda where it made a safe landing.

“A helicopter carrying the CM was coming from Utkela airstrip to Bhubaneswar. It couldn’t land here due to strong winds caused by Nor’easter activity. So they diverted to Jharsuguda. However, the weather situation in Bhubaneswar has improved and they have taken off from Jharsuguda and may land here anytime soon,” said Prasanna Pradhan, director of Bhubaneswar airport.

Later, the CM's chopper returned to Bhubaneswar and made a safe landing at Bhubaneswar airport.