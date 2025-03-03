Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Dispenses Assistance on Spot to Distressed People

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by his ministerial colleagues and senior officials, on Monday conducted his ninth grievance hearing session, reinforcing the government’s commitment to addressing public concerns efficiently.

Several complaints were redressed on the spot, with special emphasis on providing financial assistance to individuals facing critical health conditions.

Reaffirming his commitment to the people, CM Majhi stated, “The government of the people is with the people. We are taking proactive steps to ensure the swift resolution of grievances.”

The session was part of an ongoing initiative that has been running since July last year, achieving an 84 per cent resolution rate across the previous eight sessions, with 7,331 out of 8,737 complaints successfully addressed.

As part of a special campaign initiated under the Chief Minister’s direction, individuals suffering from terminal and incurable illnesses received financial support from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) through a single-window system. The beneficiaries included Hemant Sahu (Nimapada, Puri district) Rs 1 lakh for paralysis treatment, Bichitra Paikaraya (Nirakarpur, Khurda district) Rs 1 lakh for paralysis treatment, Hajira Bibi (Bhograi, Balasore district)Rs 3 lakh for bone marrow cancer treatment, Indu Behera (Tikabali, Kandhamal district) Rs 1 lakh for cancer treatment and Rashmita Nayak (Gajapati district) Rs 1 lakh for her son's medical expenses.

A dedicated medical team was deployed at the grievance hearing session to expedite medical assistance to those in need.

Beyond medical aid, complainants sought solutions for various other grievances. The Chief Minister, along with seven cabinet ministers and senior secretaries, attentively listened to the concerns and took immediate steps where possible. Some issues were directly escalated via phone calls to the respective authorities for urgent action.

CM Majhi emphasised that special priority is being given to differently-abled individuals, senior citizens, and those requiring urgent assistance.

“Every grievance is taken seriously, and necessary actions are initiated promptly,” he added.

Accompanying the Chief Minister at the session were Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, revenue & disaster management minister Suresh Pujari, health and family welfare minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling, panchayati raj, drinking water & rural development minister Rabi Narayan Naik, food supplies and consumer welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra, fisheries & livestock minister Gokulanand Mallick and industries minister Sampada Chandra Swain.

Additionally, senior bureaucrats, including additional chief secretaries satyabrata sahu (home), Surendra Kumar (public grievances and general administration), and Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh (revenue & disaster management), were present to oversee and facilitate grievance redressal.

As complainants left the hearing session, many expressed relief and gratitude, with visible signs of hope and satisfaction on their faces. The Odisha government continues to prioritise public grievances, ensuring timely interventions to enhance governance and public welfare.