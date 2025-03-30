Odisha CM Majhi Slams BJD, Defends Govt’s Performance in Assembly

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, refuting allegations made by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and presenting a critique of its 24-year rule.Speaking in the State Assembly during the debate on the Appropriation Bill, 2025, Majhi accused the previous government of corruption, misgovernance, and nepotism. He asserted that his administration was committed to transparency, efficiency, and people-centric policies.Quoting freedom fighter Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Majhi reaffirmed his government’s focus on public welfare over political longevity. “The welfare of the people is our priority. We will be judged by our work, and we will serve the people with dedication regardless of how long we are in power,” he said.Rejecting the Opposition’s criticism that his government had announced an ambitious budget but was slow in spending, Majhi presented fiscal data to counter the claims. “We took office in June last year and had only eight months in the previous fiscal. Despite this, we spent Rs 15,000 crore more than the BJD government in 2023-24, proving our efficiency. Additionally, we borrowed Rs 11,176 crore while repaying Rs 12,700 crore, demonstrating sound financial management,” he stated.Majhi also took on the previous administration over its treatment of farmers, pointing out its failure to fulfill the promise of paying Rs 2,930 per quintal for paddy. “The BJD government made a resolution in the Assembly but did not deliver. In contrast, we have ensured Rs 3,100 per quintal,” he said.Criticizing the former government’s employment policies, Majhi alleged that vacancies were ignored while outsourcing was preferred. “Despite presenting surplus budgets, the previous government failed to create jobs. What was the rationale behind this?” he questioned.He further accused the BJD government of neglecting tribal welfare, citing the 2006 Kalinga Nagar police firing that resulted in 14 tribal deaths. “The Tribal Advisory Committee, which should meet at least twice a year, convened only three times in a decade. There was also an attempt to grab tribal land, which was thwarted by strong resistance,” he alleged.On education, Majhi criticized the previous government for weakening the sector and pledged to equip schools with necessary resources and staff. “We will ensure every school receives the support it needs for quality education,” he assured.The Chief Minister also outlined his government’s plans to expand irrigation to 1.5 million hectares over the next five years, contrasting it with the BJD’s failure to meet its own commitment of providing irrigation to 35 percent of farmland.Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to healthcare, Majhi announced the upcoming distribution of Ayushman Bharat and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana health cards to ensure accessible healthcare for all.Promising a governance model driven by action and accountability, Majhi vowed to maintain a corruption-free and citizen-friendly administration. “Unlike our predecessors, we are here to serve, not to rule. Our governance will be defined by transparency and responsibility,” he concluded.With his assertive speech backed by data, Majhi signaled his government’s intent to reshape Odisha’s governance landscape, setting the stage for a transformative era.