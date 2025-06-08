Odisha: CM Majhi inaugurates medical college, 650-bed hospital in Kandhamal

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated a government medical college and a 650-bed hospital at Phulbani, the headquarters of Kandhamal district. The long-awaited 100-seat medical college is expected to significantly improve healthcare access in the region and neighbouring districts like Nayagarh, Boudh, and Kalahandi.During his one-day visit to Kandhamal, Majhi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 10 development projects worth nearly Rs 750 crore. Of these, five projects valued at Rs 655 crore were inaugurated, while groundwork began for five more worth over Rs 94 crore. Health and family welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling, Kandhamal Lok Sabha member Sukant Kumar Panigrahi, and Phulbani MLA Umcharan Mallick were present at the event.Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister said the new medical college fulfils a long-standing demand of the local people and would help address Odisha’s doctor shortage. “This institution will not only deliver quality healthcare but also become a centre for employment, research, and economic growth,” Majhi said. He urged the medical students to commit themselves to the service of humanity and make the college a benchmark in healthcare excellence.Majhi highlighted the state’s decision to implement the ‘Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ in Odisha — a benefit previously denied under the earlier government. With this, over 3.5 crore people will access free treatment in around 29,000 private hospitals across India. Additionally, the state’s own 'Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana' is being integrated as a unified health scheme.The Chief Minister also announced several other initiatives, including drinking water supply projects, school infrastructure upgrades, tourism promotion, road construction, and community centres. He stressed the government's focus on boosting tourism in Daringbadi, with ₹18 crore approved for its development and ₹4.5 crore sanctioned for improving Putudi Waterfall. “Kandhamal’s industrial growth too will be accelerated, opening up fresh employment opportunities,” he added.