Odisha CM Issues 9-Point Directive To Collectors And SPs To Maintain Transparency In Governance

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi issued a stern directive to District Collectors on Tuesday, emphasising the importance of honesty, integrity, and transparency in governance.

Addressing a conference of district collectors and superintendents of police in Bhubaneswar, Majhi warned that corruption would not be tolerated and that officials found guilty of unethical practices would face strict action.

Focusing on the need for understanding the problems faced by the people at the grassroots, the CM advised the Collectors to increase their field visits and closely monitor implementation of different welfare schemes. Highlighting the importance of technology in administration, he urged officials concerned to adopt digital tools to enhance transparency and efficiency.

The CM instructed Collectors to listen to public grievances at the district level and ensure timely resolution. He also directed that all government advertisements must be published in the Odia language and that official information should be widely disseminated through social media platforms.

CM Majhi asked officials to identify and transfer inactive or negligent staff, often referred to as ‘Gadi Mada Babus’ (any government official stationed in a particular place for years together).

The CM ordered stringent action against the sand mafia and called for an intensified crackdown on the illicit liquor trade, warning that any untoward incident linked to illegal liquor would invite severe consequences.

“The District Collectors are to act to curb corruption. Our government and I will never tolerate any kind of unscrupulous activities of officials, and the state government being blamed for such practices. The second directive is a field visit. Seeing is believing, and we come to believe something only when we see it. My third advice is tech-driven governance,” the CM said while addressing the 30 district chiefs. The CM observed that officers must act firmly without yielding to any political pressure.



