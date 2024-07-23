Odisha: BJP Names Bhabani Shankar Bhoi Its Deputy Speaker Candidate

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Tuesday announced Talsara MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi as the party’s candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker in Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Soon after announcement of his candidature, the two-time legislator filed his nomination paper in the presence of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and Prabhati Parida.

The BJP leader was first elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2019 from Talsara seat in Sundargarh district. He retained the seat in 2024 elections.

Since the Opposition BJD and Congress have not fielded any candidates for the Deputy Speaker post, Bhoi is set to be declared elected unopposed on Wednesday.

The BJP has tried to maintain a fine balance while electing its lawmakers into various top positions.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi belongs to scheduled tribe community while his two deputies, KV Singdeo and Prabhati Parida, respectively belong royal family and Other Backward Caste (OBC) community.

Speaker Surama Padhy, Brahmin by caste, meets the criteria of women representation as well.