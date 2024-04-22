Odisha: BJP Claims To Form Next Govt in Odisha, Pledges Good Governance

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday claimed its popularity was on the rise in Odisha and it was poised to form the next government in the state, replacing the 24-year-old Biju Janata Dal (BJD) regime.

Addressing the media persons after releasing the Odia version of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ Sankalp Patra, Odisha state BJP president Manmohan Samal said the 24 years’ rule of the Naveen Patnaik government has been very “painful” of the people of Odisha as it is fraught with “corruption” and “nepotism,” besides low growth rates in agriculture and other sectors which employ rural population in a large number.

Soon after the release of Sankalp Patra, former BJP state president Bimbadhar Kuanr who had joined the BJD a decade ago and was holding the post of vice president of that party, rejoined the BJP. Besides, Kendrapara Zilla Parishad president and senior BJD leader Gitanjali Sethi and BJD state vice president Nibedita Nayak joined the saffron party.

Samal said the mass exodus of BJD leaders to BJP reflected that the regional party (BJD) no longer attracted potential faces as it lacked intra-party democracy and gave little scope to hard-working cadres to rise in their political career.

The Sankalpa Patra, christened as ‘Modi Ki Guarantee,’ was released in the presence of the party’s in-charge for elections Vijaypal Singh Tomar, co-in-charge Lata Usendi and other state leaders.

While releasing the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’, the leaders said focus has been given on women, youth, farmers and the poor in the next five years.

“We wanted the BJP’s Sankalp Patra to reach the rural belts in Odia language ahead of the elections in Odisha. From the first round of voting, it is evident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not only come to power for the third time, efforts will be speeded up to execute various welfare schemes in the country, and Odisha will also benefit, “said Samal.

According to Samal, not only infrastructure, Odisha will benefit more in terms of cultural, social and economic terms in the next five years. So, be it cold storage, Lakhpati Didis, education revolution, better health services, industries, irrigation and other aspects, the state will benefit, he said.

“We have come up with a detailed booklet and leaflet to know what the party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done and what it intends to do for the people in the coming years,” Samal added.

Odisha BJP in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar said, “When Atal Bihari Vajpayee left power, India was ranked 11 in terms of global economy and remained at the same spot for 10 years when UPA was in power. However, India climbed to the third position in 10 years of the Modi government.”