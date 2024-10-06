Odisha Bizman Honours Late Wife With Life-Size Silicone Statue

Bhubaneswar: In a touching tribute to his late wife, a businessman from Berhampur city in Odisha’s Ganjam district, has found a unique way to preserve her memory. After losing his wife, Kiran Nayak, to COVID-19 in April 2021, Prashant Kumar Nayak decided to fill the void she left by commissioning a life-size silicone statue of her.



The statue now occupies a prominent place in his home, a silent but comforting presence that continues to evoke the love the couple shared.

Prashant, now 52, speaks about the experience with a mixture of emotion and solace.

“When I look at the statue, I feel as though she’s still here, alive and with us. My children feel the same. COVID may have taken her away, but her spirit, her essence—those remain. Her presence is everywhere in the house; it’s something that cannot simply fade away,” he says softly.

Kiran’s statue sits gracefully on a sofa, dressed in a saree that adds to her vibrant, lifelike appearance. Her younger daughter, Mehak, an MBA student, takes special care of the statue, often changing its sarees and adorning it with different ornaments.

“It’s a way for us to honor her as she was in life,” says Mehak, who finds comfort in maintaining this ritual.

Prashant recalls how the idea of creating the statue came to him during the darkest days of grief.

“After she passed away, my children and I were devastated. Her absence was overwhelming. We wanted something that could help us feel like she was still a part of our lives,” he shares.

“We started looking for sculptors, and eventually, we found one in Bengaluru who agreed to create an exact replica of Kiran.”

The sculptor worked for over a year and a half, painstakingly crafting Kiran’s likeness using fiber, rubber, and silicone. The entire process, including the creation and transportation of the statue, cost around Rs 8 lakh. The statue was installed just before the wedding of Prashant’s elder daughter in 2023, allowing family members and relatives to feel Kiran’s presence during the celebrations.

Prashant and Kiran were married in 1997 and had three children together—two daughters and a son. For Mehak and her siblings, the statue is more than a tribute; it is a way to cope with their mother’s absence.

“We gave the sculptor many photographs of her, and we were very particular about choosing the right one. Now, every morning, I dress her in a fresh saree and decorate her with jewelry, just like she used to,” Mehak explains.

For Prashant, the statue is a symbol of undying love and remembrance, a way to keep the memory of his beloved wife alive, not just in their hearts, but in their home.

“Her aura fills our house,” he says, with a faint smile. “And that’s something no one can ever take away.”