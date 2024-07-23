Odisha Assembly Chaos: BJD Demands Action Against Governor’s Son

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) continued to witness pandemonium for the second day on Tuesday as the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members rushed to the well of the House and disrupted the proceedings, seeking legal action against governor Raghubar Das’s son Lalit Kumar who allegedly manhandled a government employee on July 7 night at Puri.

During the uproarious scene, BJD member Dhurba Sahoo climbed onto the Speaker’s podium and smashed the mike.

As the situation turned ugly, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till 11.30 and later till 4 pm on Tuesday. The House also could not transact its business in the afternoon session as the BJD members stuck to their demand.

“An Assistant Section Officer (ASO) was assaulted by the governor’s son on July 7 but he hasn’t been provided justice so far. Both the governor and chief minister held discussions with the victim but what transpired between them didn’t come out. The ASO ASO Baikuntha Pradhan didn’t get justice and was even transferred. The BJP came to power raising the Odia Asmita issue but are failing to give security to Odia people,” alleged senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik.

She also criticised law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan’s statement in which he advised the Opposition to wait till the submission of an inquiry report by the Puri collector who is investigating the matter.

Baikuntha Pradhan’s wife Sayoji Pradhan has lodged a complaint at Puri Sea Beach police station against Lalit Kumar for manhandling her husband with five others at Raj Bhawan, Puri.

Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati targeted BJD and BJP saying that both parties in collaboration adjourned the house so that important issues like unemployment couldn’t be discussed in the Assembly.

The first day of the budget on Monday had also marked noisy scenes as the opposition staged a walkout as soon as governor Raghubar Das started delivering his address in the house. The Opposition Congress and BJD had walked out of the House over the government’s failure to take action against the son of the governor.