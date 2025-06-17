Odisha Approves Rs 1.51 Lakh Crore Industrial Projects, Signals Aggressive Investment Push

Bhubaneswar: Marking a decisive start to its second year in office, the Odisha government on Monday cleared eight major industrial projects worth Rs 1,51,239 crore, signalling a sharp acceleration in its investment-driven growth strategy.

The approvals, granted at the 41st meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, are expected to create over 60,200 employment opportunities across six districts.

Topping the list is a mammoth Rs 1,28,000 crore investment proposal from Vedanta Ltd to set up a 3 MTPA aluminium smelter and a 4,900 MW captive power plant in Dhenkanal. The project alone is slated to generate 30,000 jobs, further cementing Odisha’s leadership in India’s aluminium sector.

Another major proposal came from SRF Ltd, which plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in a specialty chemicals and refrigerant manufacturing unit in Ganjam, projected to create 20,000 jobs. This marks a significant foray into the high-value chemicals segment for the state.

The steel and metal downstream sectors also secured sizeable investments. Jindal India Steel Tech Ltd will set up a Rs 3,600 crore, 1.26 MTPA specialty steel facility in Dhenkanal, creating 2,000 jobs. Shyam Steel Manufacturing Ltd proposes a Rs 2,490 crore integrated steel plant and ductile iron pipe unit in Keonjhar, offering 2,370 positions.

The textiles sector received a boost with Sportking India Ltd announcing a Rs 2,055 crore yarn manufacturing unit in Khordha, likely to employ 4,800 people. Meanwhile, ancillary metal and industrial gas sectors attracted investments from Star Metal Works, Supreme Metals Export Pvt Ltd, and Linde India Ltd, cumulatively worth Rs 5,094 crore.

“The approvals reflect our government’s commitment to fast-tracking industrial growth, creating large-scale employment, and positioning Odisha as a top investment destination,” Chief Minister Majhi said. He noted that since taking office, his government has held six HLCA meetings, clearing 62 projects with cumulative investment potential of Rs 5.67 lakh crore and employment generation of 2.42 lakh.

The CM reiterated that this momentum aligns with the Centre’s “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision and Odisha’s own goal of “Samruddha Odisha by 2036.”

According to experts, with strategic sectoral diversification and swift policy clearances, Odisha appears poised to consolidate its position as one of India’s fastest-growing industrial hubs.