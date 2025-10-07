Odisha: 8 Arrested After Cuttack Clashes

Cuttack: The Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) of Central Division, Cuttack, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, reviewed the situation in Cuttack following tensions in the city on Monday night.

She was accompanied by Additional Police Commissioner Narasingha Bhola and Cuttack District Magistrate Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde.

Speaking on the situation, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said, "All of us are looking forward to an early peaceful resolution of the matter. All people who have tried to take the law into their own hands will be booked. Society in general wants to be peaceful, everybody wants to have celebration of festival or any event together. I am sure that message is very loud and clear, and anybody who has tried to damage the social fabric will be taken to task."

On the violence in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh stated, "A curfew was imposed after stone pelting on the Police last night so that the law and order situation doesn't occur. No untoward incident occurred after that. No law-breaking attempts were made. Police patrolling is being done everywhere today. Static deployment has been done at sensitive places. It is peaceful now. We have received feedback that people are feeling safe, and normalcy has been restored. Eight people were identified and arrested. Further identification is being done."

Additional Police Commissioner Narasingha Bhola announced that internet restrictions in Cuttack have been extended for another 24 hours, with a curfew in place until 10 am tomorrow.

The situation is being closely monitored, and decisions on extending or relaxing the curfew and internet suspension will depend on the public's response and cooperation.

Bhola said, "As of now, internet restriction has been further extended for another 24 hours. Curfew order is in effect till 10 am tomorrow. We are evaluating the situation. We are keeping a close watch on how the people are responding, how the people are cooperating with the administration. Depending upon how the situation remains tonight and how the situation is tomorrow morning, we will take a call regarding extension or relaxation of curfew and suspension of internet.

Eight people have been arrested, a few more have been detained. We are examining their involvement by analysing the CCTV footage, drone footage, and camera footage. After proper examination, people are being arrested if there is evidence against them. This process will continue, and we will definitely arrest all the people who are involved in this. Emergency services will always remain open."

This comes after clashes were reported in Cuttack between two groups following incidents of stone pelting and violence during the Durga Puja immersion.

A total of 25 people, including eight policemen, were injured in the incident. Internet services remain suspended.