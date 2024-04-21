NTR district tightens security at checkposts

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr. S. Dilli Rao said administrative authorities have tightened up surveillance at checkposts to prevent the illegal transportation of money, liquor, drugs, inducements, freebies and other valuable goods.

The collector’s statement came after inspecting the checkpost at the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Sunday. He underlined that the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) is enabling them to function more effectively.



So far, NTR district administration has seized ₹6.53 crore worth of money, liquor, precious goods, freebies and other valuable goods while inspecting vehicles at checkposts. Of these, ₹3.25 crore is cash.



Dilli Rao said they have received 1,635 complaints of which 1,609 have been resolved. He maintained that the district administration is geared to ensure a free and fair poll, wherein every eligible voter will be able to cast her / his vote without falling to temptations of political parties.



The collector made it clear that if anyone violates Election Commission’s rules, strict action will be taken against them.

