No Mansplaining Please: Kangana hits back at trolls over her Netaji first PM remark
Actor-cum-politician and BJP nominee from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat for the Lok Sabha elections, Kangana Ranaut who was trolled extensively for calling Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose the first Prime Minister of independent India took to the social media to prove her statement.
Reacting to the trolls rebuking her general knowledge, she said,
"All those who are giving me gyan on first PM of Bharata do read this screen shot here’s some general knowledge for the beginners, all those geniuses who are asking me to get some education must know that I have written, acted, directed a film called Emergency which primarily revolves around Nehru family so no mansplaining please."
Kangana also shared a screen shot of a news website sharing the information which states that on October 21, 1943, Netaji formed a government of Azad Hind (Free India) in Singapore and declared himself as the Prime Minister, the Head of State, and the Minister of War while making the announcement during World War II.
In a recent Television interview, Kangana claimed that Subhas Chandra Bose, not Jawaharlal Nehru, was the first prime minister of independent India. And she was criticised for lack of knowledge of Indian history. In the interview, the actor-cum-politician said, "Tell me one thing, when we got independence, where did India's first PM Netaji Subash Chandra Bose go?"
Kangana Ranaut was named as one of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the BJP on March 24. In an Instagram post, Ranaut -- who has been a vocal supporter of the BJP and PM Modi--said she is honoured to join the BJP.
"My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency).
