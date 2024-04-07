No Mansplaining Please: Kangana hits back at trolls over her Netaji first PM remark

Actor-cum-politician and BJP nominee from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat for the Lok Sabha elections, Kangana Ranaut who was trolled extensively for calling Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose the first Prime Minister of independent India took to the social media to prove her statement.



Reacting to the trolls rebuking her general knowledge, she said,



"All those who are giving me gyan on first PM of Bharata do read this screen shot here’s some general knowledge for the beginners, all those geniuses who are asking me to get some education must know that I have written, acted, directed a film called Emergency which primarily revolves around Nehru family so no mansplaining please."





