No Extension of Deadline; Sept. 15 Last Date for ITR Filing

New Delhi: Despite taxpayers’ complaining of glitches during filing I-T return and demanding an extension of the September 15 deadline, the income tax department on Monday signalled no extension of the deadline. However, the department said that more than 7 crore I-T returns have been filed so far as the filing deadline closes in.

As the last date to file for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) without penalty is September 15 for income earned in 2024-25 fiscal, it is, however, widely reported that the I-T return-filing portal faced huge traffic as the deadline for filing returns ends on Monday, causing glitches. Several chartered accountants and individuals have taken to social media over the past couple of days claiming that the I-T portal is facing glitches, while making tax payment and downloading annual information statements (AIS).

As the taxpayers were unable to log in into the e-filing portal, the tax department, however, said that the portal was working fine and gave no indication of extending the deadline for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) by individuals, HUFs and those who do not have to get their accounts audited for financial year 2024-25 (AY 2025-26).

In a late night post on X on September 14, the department termed “fake” a statement of extension of deadline, and asked taxpayers to only rely on official updates on @IncomeTaxIndia. “The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025,” it said.

Replying to a post, which claimed that there were issues in uploading ITR and tax payment, the department said, “The e-filing portal is working fine. Please clear your browser cache or try accessing the portal through a different browser,” it said, asking people to share their details (along with PAN and mobile number) to e-mail id orm@cpc.Incometax.Gov.In.

Till September 13, over 6 crore ITRs were filed till afternoon, as per data shared by the tax department. Last year, 7.28 crore ITRs were filed till the July 31 due date. The department had in May announced an extension of the due date for filing ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 (for income earned in financial year 2024-25) by individuals, HUFs and entities who do not have to get their accounts audited from July 31 to September 15.