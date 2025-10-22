No Donkey in 9 Tribal Districts in MP, Latest Animal Census Reveals

Bhopal: Nine tribal-dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh have zero donkey population, the latest animal census in the state has revealed.

The districts where ‘not a single’ donkey is found during the animal census are Annuppur, Balaghat, Damoh, Dindori, Harda, Mandla, Niwari, Seoni and Umaria.

According to the census, Madhya Pradesh has a donkey population of 3052.

Narmadapuram district has the highest number of 335 donkeys, followed by Chhatarpur (232), Morena (228), Datia (183) and Sheopur (176).

As per the latest census, the state has a total of 3,75,92,771 animals.

Of them, cattle constituted the biggest population among the animals in the state at 1,57,48,498 and goat is the second biggest animal population at 1,09,30,750 and buffalo population is placed third at 1,02,48,915.

As per the census, Narmadapuram district has highest population of donkeys, Chhatarpur district has the highest population of mules, Ujjain has highest population of horses, Dhar district has the largest population of cattle, Neemuch district has the highest population of camels and Morena has highest population of buffalos.

Chhatarpur district also has the largest population of pigs in the state.

Tribal district of Jhabua has the lowest number of four pigs.

Twenty-six districts in the state have not a single mule.

Similarly, not a single camel has been found in 23 districts.

“Animal census is conducted every five years. Planning for development of animal resources is being done on the basis of animal census”, state minister for animal resources Laxman Patel said.

Official sources said that the animal census in the state began on October 25 and completed recently.