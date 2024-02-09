No Crony Capitalism, but a Level Playing Field for Investors: Sreedhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Congress government will ensure a level-playing field for investors irrespective of where they come from, and it will never allow crony capitalism in Telangana, IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu said on Friday.

The minister’s assurance came during a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address after BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that some of the agreements signed during the visit by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to the World Economic Forum in Davos smacked of crony capitalism because the Congress and the BJP were in cahoots.

Responding to these allegations, Sridhar Babu said, “You can take our word. There will be no crony capitalism. And we will welcome anyone who comes to participate in the process of progress of our state.”

People, the minister said, irrespective of which party is in power, want development. “We have already assured that any good policy that was introduced by the previous government will not be dropped but it will be built upon,” he explained.

He assured the House that the Congress government will not discriminate in terms of investment opportunities in the state.