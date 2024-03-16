Hyderabad: There will be no changes in electricity tariff in the state, the TS Electricity Regulatory Authority (TSERA) said. Passing interim orders on submissions by the northern and southern power distribution companies, the TSERC said since no new tariff proposals were submitted, there would be no changes in the rates. It also approved the 200 units of free power a month to families of white ration card holders under the state government’s Gruha Jyoti scheme.