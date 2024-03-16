Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

No Changes in Electricity Tariff

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
16 March 2024 4:23 PM GMT
No Changes in Electricity Tariff
x
There will be no changes in electricity tariff in the state, the TS Electricity Regulatory Authority (TSERA). (Representational Image:DC)

Hyderabad: There will be no changes in electricity tariff in the state, the TS Electricity Regulatory Authority (TSERA) said. Passing interim orders on submissions by the northern and southern power distribution companies, the TSERC said since no new tariff proposals were submitted, there would be no changes in the rates. It also approved the 200 units of free power a month to families of white ration card holders under the state government’s Gruha Jyoti scheme.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
electricity tariff TSERC Gruha Jyoti scheme ration cards 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X