Nizamabad: Show-cause notices to staff not attending election training

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad district administration has issued show-cause notices to 84 government teachers who had refrained from participating in the Parliament election training programme conducted on April 1 and April 2 in Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Bodhan, Armoor and Balkonda Assembly segments of the Nizamabad LS constituency.

The training programme had been held for government teachers, who would be appointed as polling officers and assistants during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

The district administration has treated the absence of 84 teachers as a gross un-disciplinary act. Action will be taken against them based on the replies to the show-case notices, district educational officer Durga Prasad stated.