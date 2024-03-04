NIA Investigation if Needed, Said CM on Cafe Twin Blasts

Bengaluru: Reacting to the BJP’s demand for an NIA investigation into the Rameshwaram Café blast, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that the government may consider handing over the blast case to the Central agency if the need arises. The Chief Minister assured that the central crime branch (CCB), Bengaluru, is investigating the twin blasts case, which left 10 people injured.

On the sidelines of a public function in Chikkamagaluru, Siddaramaiah said no arrests have been made in the café blasts case. Replying to a query on the demand from the BJP leaders to hand over the blasts case to the NIA, the Chief Minister said, “We will see. The investigation has just begun. No accused has been arrested yet. We will see if the need arises (for the NIA investigation).”

Slamming the Congress government over the café blasts, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal demanded that the blasts case be handed over to the NIA. In a social media post, Yatnal asserted that the NIA investigation is the only way to curb terrorists and terrorism.

Reacting to the BJP leaders’ accusations that “Brand Bengaluru has not become Bomb Bengaluru”, the Chief Minister sought to remind the BJP leaders that four bomb blasts occurred during the BJP’s government’s tenure in Karnataka since 2008. He asked: “What should be said on it?... Is it not the failure of the NIA, the Intelligence Bureau and the RAW?”

“Who was ruling when the Mangaluru cooker blast took place? There was a blast in front of the BJP's office in Malleswaram. Who was ruling then? Who is in charge of the NIA, IB? Is it not their failure?” said Siddaramaiah, adding, “I’m not defending bomb blasts.”

In Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the police have been given a free hand to investigate the twin blasts at the café that occurred on Friday.