NIA Gets 11-Day Custody of 2 Bangladeshi Nationals in Hadi Killing Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has remanded two Bangladeshi nationals to 11 days of custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The accused were arrested by the NIA from West Bengal on Monday and brought to New Delhi on transit remand. They were produced before a Special NIA judge in the capital on Tuesday.

The two individuals are accused of involvement in the murder of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi in Bangladesh. According to authorities, they had fled into India illegally through the Meghalaya border and were later apprehended in Bongaon while attempting to return to Bangladesh.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court, on March 24, remanded Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain to 11 days in NIA custody.

While seeking custody, the NIA informed the court that the accused had earlier been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in Bongaon, West Bengal, earlier this month. During the hearing, the court also raised questions regarding jurisdiction in the matter.

Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi argued that since the accused had entered India illegally, the possibility of a larger conspiracy could not be ruled out, and a detailed investigation was necessary to uncover the same.

Sharif Osman Bin Hadi was shot dead by two assailants in Dhaka on December 12, 2025, while travelling in an autorickshaw. He had emerged as a political activist during the July 2024 uprising in Bangladesh. His killing reportedly triggered riots in several parts of the country. A charge sheet has been filed in the case, naming 17 individuals.