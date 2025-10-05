New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against four people, including Khalistani operatives, for their alleged involvement in a grenade attack on the residence of former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar, officials said on Sunday.

The chargesheet, filed in a Chandigarh court on Saturday, names two arrested accused, Saidul Ameen of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, and Abhijot Jangra of Kurukshetra, Haryana, along with two absconders identified as Kulbir Singh Sidhu of Yamunanagar and Manish alias Kaka Rana of Karnal, both from Haryana, officials said.

The attack on the premises of the former minister and BJP leader took place on the night of April 7, 2025. The NIA took over the investigation on April 12.

According to the agency, Sidhu, an operative of the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), along with his associate Manish, had formed a terror module to target prominent leaders in Punjab. Their objective was to spread fear among the public and raise funds for the BKI through extortion.

The investigation revealed that Manish recruited Ameen, who allegedly hurled the grenade at the minister’s house. The grenade was supplied by Sidhu, while Jangra provided the funds for the operation, the NIA said.

Sidhu also circulated a poster after the attack, claiming responsibility for the conspiracy along with Manish, the agency added.

A Red Corner Notice has been issued against Sidhu, who carries a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

The NIA had earlier chargesheeted Sidhu in a case related to the targeted killing of Punjab-based VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in April 2024.

The agency said it has intensified efforts to track and apprehend the absconders and identify other BKI operatives active in India.