NIA Arrests Doctor from West Bengal in Delhi Blast Probe

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested another terror accused, also a doctor connected to controversial Al Falah University, from West Bengal on Friday in the Delhi blast probe.

The culprit, Janisar Alam alias Jigar, is originally from Konal village at Dalkhola in North Dinajpur. His arrest has left the locals surprised.

Janisar passed MBBS in 2024 from Al Falah University in Haryana which has come under scanner of the security agencies following the deadly car blast near Red Fort in the evening of November 10.

The youth was caught with his motorcycle by an NIA team in plain clothes following a tip-off near Surjapur High School at Dalkhola.

He along with his mother and sister had come to attend a relative's wedding at his hometown on November 12. On November 9, Janisar had visited Chandigarh to appear at an examination, his family said.

After his arrest, the accused was taken to Islampur police station from where he was moved to Siliguri, sources revealed.

He will be flown to New Delhi on a transit remand on Saturday for interrogation. His two-wheeler was seized and has been kept at Dalkhola police station meanwhile.

According to his uncle Abul Kasim, Janisar’s father, Touhid Alam, shifted to Ludhiana many years ago with his family members and started working with a quack. He later admitted his son to Al Falah University for MBBS studies.