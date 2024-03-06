NIA Announces Reward of Rs 10 Lakh for Informers on Accused in Bengaluru Blasts

Bengaluru: At work to gather details on absconding accused person involved in The Rameshwaram Café bomb blasts case, detectives of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bengaluru on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to the public for giving any leads to them on the accused person involved in the twin blasts case that will make way for his arrest.

The public has been asked to contact 080-29510900/8904241100 or over mail address info.blr.nia@gov.in while assuring the public that their identities will not be revealed on sharing inputs on the accused with them. The NIA on his ‘X’ account (formerly twitter) shared a photograph of the accused person.

The twin blasts at The Rameshwaram Café injured 10 persons which included some customers who had come to the Café for lunch and the blasts occurred between 12.50 pm and 1 pm last Friday.

As far as the identity of the accused person is concerned the person is said to be around 35 years and the accused person caught on camera was wearing a face mask and a cap to conceal his identity. Police after verification from cctv footage tracked down that the accused person alighted from the bus and entered the The Rameshwaram Café.

At the Café, he ate Rava Idli before leaving behind him a bag which he carried to the Café. In the bag, he had hidden bombs before setting them on a timer to explode at the set time. He is said to have left the Café at around 11.30 while the blasts went off an hour later. The impact of the explosion at the Café is said to be about 10 feet.

At the Café, sleuths attached to National Security Guards, Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru inspected the spot along with detectives of National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Rameshwaram Cafe has been sealed off by the investigating agency.