Next DGP-IGP Meet in Chhattisgarh; PM Modi, Amit Shah to Attend

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh is set to host for the first time the All India DGP-IGP conference next month where issues related to internal security, ongoing operations against the Naxals and cyber security will be discussed. The 60th edition of the three-day conference beginning November 28 will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while the valedictory session is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About 250 officers in the rank of DGP and IGP are going to physically attend the meeting while more than 200 others will participate it virtually.

This year's special focus at the conference will be on Naxal-affected regions. In Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, joint operations by state police and central forces have achieved significant success in recent months, officials said.

The conference is expected to discuss ways to build further on these gains and chalk out new strategies.

The union home minister has already set a deadline of March 31, 2026 to completely wipe out the Naxal menace from the country.

Strategy to completely eradicate narcotics, situation in Jammu and Kashmir and border management are among the issues to be discussed at the meeting.

Since 2014, the prime minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference. Free flowing thematic discussions over breakfast, lunch and dinner have also been planned in the conference.

This will provide an opportunity to senior police officials to share their views and recommendations on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country to the prime minister.

Till 2013, the annual meet was held in New Delhi. However, after the Modi government came to power, it was decided to hold the event, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau, outside the national capital.

The conference was organised at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; IISER, Pune in 2019; at Police Headquarters, Lucknow in 2021; and at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, Delhi in 2023, Jaipur (January 2024) and Bhubaneswar (November 2024).

The prime minister is also expected to visit Chhattisgarh for attending the State Foundation Day celebrations on November 1.