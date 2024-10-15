New Skoda Kylaq To Disrupt Compact SUV Market

Pune: Skoda, the Czech carmaker, is all set to enter and disrupt the fastest growing compact SUV segment, which accounts for 30 per cent of the total Indian car market with its all-new Skoda Kylaq, the compact SUV.

This sub-4meter SUV will be launched in India at the global debut on November 6 when the price will be revealed. The company claimed the SUV to be “modern, bold and muscular and to appeal to a new set of customers” in the country.

Auto experts estimated that the Skoda Kylaq could be priced from Rs 8.5 lakh for the manual version and Rs 15 lakh for the fully loaded automatic variant.

In fact, the Kylaq opens for Skoda a whole new buyer base that is already spoilt for choice with models like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

The Kylaq is powered by the proven and efficient 1.0 TSI engine, mated to the choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 85Kw of power and 178Nm of torque.

The car is based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the Kushaq and Slavia. These two cars have already scored a full 5-stars in Global NCAP tests for adults and children.

The Kylaq comes standard with over 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Brake Distribution, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Motor Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, Passenger airbag de-activation, Multi Collision Braking and ISOFIX seats, among others.

For Skoda the brand new Kylaq SUV could be the car that would propel it to enter a ‘New Era’ in India, which is the most important market for the brand outside Europe.

At present the company sells a range of SUVs such as the premium Kodiaq and the midsize SUV, Kushaq in the fiercely competitive Indian car market. It also sells Slavia and Superb sedans.

“I’m proud to present the Kylaq – the first compact SUV from Škoda India. Kylaq is designed and made with high levels of localisation, thereby strengthening our ‘Make In India’ commitment. Kylaq, designed and engineered in India, for India, will be a gamechanger,” said Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO at Škoda Auto Volkswagen India.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said the Kylaq was all set to democratize European technology in India.

“Among other things, it has over 25 active and passive safety features standard across all its variants, and about 30 in specific variants. The Kylaq will lead the charts when it comes to safety and dynamics,” he noted.