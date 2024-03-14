New Faces for Election Commission Amidst Controversy

: Amidst heightened scrutiny and controversy, the Election Commission of India is set to see two new faces join its top panel. Bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar have been nominated for the vacant posts, revealed Congress's stalwart in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, during a press briefing this afternoon.Chowdhury, a pivotal figure in the selection process chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, disclosed that he, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, participated in the deliberations to appoint two Election Commissioners who would collaborate with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.However, amidst the announcement, Chowdhury didn't hold back in expressing his discontent with the process, particularly condemning the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee. He decried the recent legal amendment that sidelined the Chief Justice, lamenting the reduction of the committee's autonomy to a mere "formality," thereby tipping the scales in favor of the government.Highlighting procedural grievances, Chowdhury disclosed receiving a staggering list of 212 candidates overnight, leaving insufficient time for thorough scrutiny. He emphasized the impracticality of examining such a vast pool of candidates within a constrained timeframe, underscoring his efforts to ensure a fair and transparent selection process.In a bold move, Chowdhury affirmed his dissent by questioning the integrity of the selection procedure, echoing concerns raised by the recent resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel, which he likened to a fleeting presence.Sandhu and Kumar, both retired IAS officers from the 1988 batch, bring a wealth of administrative experience to their new roles. Sandhu, hailing from the Uttarakhand cadre, boasts a distinguished tenure as Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand and chairman of the National Highways Authority of India, while Kumar, from the Kerala cadre, has served in pivotal roles within the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Cooperation under Amit Shah's leadership.The nomination of Sandhu and Kumar comes under the shadow of impending legal scrutiny, as the Supreme Court prepares to hear petitions challenging the selection process. The contentious nature of the process, marked by recent legal amendments favoring the government, has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including the Association for Democratic Reforms and Congress leader Jaya Thakur, who have taken their grievances to the highest judicial authority.