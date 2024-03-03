Top
2 March 2024 8:52 PM GMT
NDSA team to visit Telangana to examine barrages
Annaram barrage.

HYDERABAD: An expert committee constituted by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to examine and study what went wrong with the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project, will arrive in the state for its inspection on Wednesday, irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Friday.

The minister was in Delhi to meet with central government officials to discuss river water and irrigation issues related to Telangana state.

The NDSA expert team was constituted following a request by the state government. The team, headed by J. Chandrashekhar Iyer, former Central Water Commission chairman, has been asked to examine the causes leading to sinking of Medigadda barrage, as well as any other distress that is observed.

It will also examine the causes of distress in the other two upstream barrages, and recommend measures or further studies or investigations to address and mitigate the distress condition of the three barrages, and also to recommend measures to prevent recurrence of such issues.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
