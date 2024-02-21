NDSA & CSRS teams inspect Medigadda and Annaram barrages

Warangal: Members of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) visited Annaram and inspected the Saraswathi barrage constructed under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) project in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Tuesday.

They were accompanied by an expert team and officials of the central soil and research station (CSRS).

Notably, in view of the restoration of water to help farmers, the Congress government focused on the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages that are constructed under the Kaleshwaram project. The state government had written a letter to NDSA asking it to submit a comprehensive report about the reasons of the damage that occurred in the Kaleshwaram project.

After a few days of sinking of pillars in the Medigadda barrage, seepage of water occurred from the Annaram (Saraswathi) barrage. The officials unsuccessfully tried to stop the seepage. Hence, officials of the irrigation department released the entire water from Annaram barrage and emptied it.

In part, NDSA with the expert team under the leadership of its chairman Anil Jain along with a CSRS team visited Annaram and inspected the piers from which the water bubbles started appearing, with the seepage of water underneath the pillars. They later visited Medigadda and inspected the barrage.

They quizzed the irrigation officials about the damage that occurred in Medigadda barrage and the seepage that took place through the Annaram barrage of the Kaleshwaram project.

After a thorough enquiry, the officials of NDSA and CSRS would submit their reports to the state government.