NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Services Deployed; Centre Dispatches Helicopter for Relief Operations

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Dana, classified as a severe cyclonic storm, is expected to make landfall on the Odisha coast between Puri and Sagar Islands during the night of October 24 or early the next morning, Dr Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra, Director General (DG) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), informed on Monday.



At landfall, Cyclone Dana will likely bring wind speeds ranging from 100 to 120 kilometers per hour, Dr Mohapatra reported.

“The low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is gradually intensifying into a depression and is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm by October 23. It will likely move northwest and reach the northwestern Bay of Bengal, near the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, by the morning of October 24, causing heavy rainfall and gusty winds of up to 40-50 kilometres per hour,” he added.

CM reviews state’s preparedness

Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Monday evening held a high-level meeting in Bhubaneswar to review the state’s cyclone preparedness. He directed department secretaries and district collectors to ensure all necessary measures are in place to achieve zero casualties.

“We are committed to a zero-casualty mission and aim for 100 per cent evacuation from vulnerable areas,” the CM stated.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and fire services have been mobilized to the coastal areas likely to be hardest hit by the cyclone. The Union Government has also agreed to dispatch a helicopter to assist with relief and rescue operations.

Cyclone’s Impact

Several parts of Odisha are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall starting October 23. The rainfall intensity will increase on October 24 and 25, IMD’s Regional Centre director, Manorama Mohanty, confirmed.

According to the IMD, October 24 and 25 will be crucial for Odisha, as the low-pressure system intensifies into a depression and subsequently into a cyclonic storm on October 23.

A ‘Yellow Warning’ has been issued for the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurdha, Ganjam, and Gajapati for October 23. A ‘Red Warning’ has been issued for Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, and Jagatsinghpur for October 24 and 25.

Government Action

Odisha’s revenue minister, Suresh Pujari, reassured the public that the state government is fully prepared to manage the cyclone’s impact, urging citizens not to panic. He informed that the chief secretary, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), and other officials are closely monitoring the situation. Preparations are being made to deploy ODRAF teams in 30 districts.

The state government has cancelled leave for all employees, instructing them to remain at their respective posts. District Collectors have been authorized to decide on school closures based on local conditions. Fishermen have been advised to return to shore immediately.

Reports indicate that farmers in several districts have begun harvesting paddy crops prematurely to minimize damage from the cyclone. Pregnant women and elderly residents in vulnerable areas, including Balasore, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Jagatsinghpur, have already been evacuated to safer locations.

The government has also issued a stern warning against black marketing, cautioning businesses that strong action will be taken against those exploiting the situation.