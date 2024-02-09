NDC lauds AP’s welfare schemes

Vijayawada: National Defence College senior directing staff and Air Vice Marshal Manish Kumar Gupta has lauded the welfare schemes and developmental programmes of the Andhra Pradesh government. A delegation of 20 representatives from NDC led by air vice Marshal Manish Kumar Gupta toured several parts of AP in the last few days and met senior officers here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Gupta said that they toured parts of Visakhapatnam, Araku and other areas and found a series of welfare schemes and developmental programmes being initiated in health care, education and for women and farmers.

“AP is far ahead of other states in implementation of several welfare schemes and developmental programmes. We were visiting several states to find out how they were implementing such schemes and programmes,” he stated.

Special chief secretary Ajay Jain said that the state government was according top priority to health care, education and welfare, as also to women and famers, by implementing a series of schemes and programmes. Primary education was being promoted in a big way in AP, in addition to developing basic infrastructure for education and health care, he said.

Education principal secretary Praveen Prakash gave a power point presentation on the education sector and explained about the series of programmes being taken up in the state.

AP Transco CMD, Chakradhar Babu, explained how the state government was ensuing 24x7 power supply to the people.