NDA will achieve Viksit Bharat, says Modi

CHILAKALURIPET: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wondered how the crisis-ridden “I.N.D.I Alliance” could provide stable governance if voted to power as the partners have been fighting against each other before the polls itself.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting in the coastal town of Chilakaluripet in Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party, on the contrary, would take all the National Democratic Alliance partners along with and achieve the goal of “Viksit Bharat.” The Congress might have been forced to form the “INDI Alliance” out of compulsion but its policy of use and throw towards its allies always remains.



Apparently referring to the “INDI Alliance” partners failing to arrive at consensus on seat sharing, Modi said; “We are seeing how the Congress and the Left Front in Kerala, the Trinamul Congress and the Left Front in West Bengal besides the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in Delhi trade charges against each other. If they fight among themselves now, we all can anticipate what they are going to do after the polls.”



“The partners of the INDI Alliance work for their selfish interests,” he added.



Referring to the counting day, Modi said the NDA would get mandate for more than 400 Lok Sabha seats on June 4



The Prime Minister was addressing the first meeting in AP after the principal opposition Telugu Desam headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu came back to the NDA fold after five years.



Naidu went all out against Modi in the run-up for 2019 elections, citing what he said was the failure of the Modi government in granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.



However, the Telugu Desam suffered a poll debacle with archrival Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRC sweeping the 2019 elections by winning 151 MLA seats and 21 Lok Sabha seats.



After a hectic lobbying by the existing NDA partner Jana Sena, founded by Telugu film hero Pawan Kalyan, the Telugu Desam as well as party leaders from the state, the BJP central leadership agreed to invite the Telugu Desam back into the NDA.



The double-engine sarkar slogan, which otherwise was used in the states where the BJP is major stakeholder, reverberated in the coastal state now where the party’s vote share is less than one per cent. As part of the tripartite poll alliance, the party was allotted six Lok Sabha seats out of 25 and 10 MLA seats out of the 175 seats in the AP Assembly.

