NDA Alliance Is a 1,000 Lies Marriage: Botsa

Visakhapatnam: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana has termed the NDA alliance as a marriage of thousand lies.

Addressing election meetings along with his wife Botsa Jhansi, who is YSRCP’s Lok Sabha candidate from the Visakhapatnam seat, Satyanarayana maintained that TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu wants to benefit his son Lokesh through the NDA alliance. The alliance is not going to serve the people of the state, he remarked.

The minister said a study of the seats allotted by the NDA alliance shows that the rich have been crowned. Further, the tickets have gone to non-locals. He pointed out that Pawan Kalyan's party Jana Sena gas announced two MP candidates. There is no BC candidate.

Satyanarayana felt that giving Anakapalli's ticket to C.M. Ramesh sets a wrong example, though in a democracy anyone can contest from anywhere. However, the candidates of NDA coalition parties have only one qualification – they are wealthy.

“North Andhra people must understand this fact, as it sets a very dangerous trend in politics,” he remarked.

The minister appreciated Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving top priority in allotment of seats to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

YSRC Vizag MP candidate Botsa Jhansi, in her address, echoed the sentiments of her husband Satyanarayana. She expressed confidence in the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy and pledged to work for development of Visakhapatnam city.