NCC Cadets From Telugu States Shine at R-Day Camp

Visakhapatnam: Cadets of the NCC Directorate, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, emerged triumphant at the 2024 Republic Day Camp held at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

They demonstrated cultural excellence by securing the 1st position in Group Song and 3rd position in the National Integration Awareness Programme (NIAP). The equestrian team added to their achievements, winning three Gold, four Silver, and three Bronze medals in various categories.

Cadet Shaik Rehana stood out, winning the prestigious Show Jumping Champion of the Day Trophy.

Sgt M. Srisanth and Cdt Nagandla Dheeraj received recognition as the Best Cadets in JD / JW Army and Navy categories, receiving the Best Cadet Medal and the coveted baton from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the PM Rally on January 27.

Further, SUO Akanksha Bhosle, Cdt T. Divya Lakshmi, and CSUO B. Tharun Teja achieved top positions in the Best Cadet SW Army, Best Cadet SW Navy, and Best Cadet SD Air wing categories. SUO D. Sai Kiran, JUO R. Elavarasan, and SUO K. Sowmya Sree got honoured with the DG NCC Medallion for their outstanding performances in RDC 2024.

Republic Day Camp commenced on December 30, 2023 in which 2,274 cadets from nationwide.

The AP and Telangana NCC Directorate team comprised one officer, 128 cadets and 10 support staff.